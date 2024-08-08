Fake audio clip of CM circulating to derail peace process: Manipur govt

Imphal, Aug 8 The Manipur government said on Wednesday night that an audio clip falsely claiming to be that of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is being circulated on social media to derail the ongoing peace process in the state, adding that the police are probing the matter.

The state government said in a statement that the doctored audio clip is a malicious attempt by certain sections of people to incite communal violence to derail the peace process that has been initiated at multiple levels.

“Our social media analysis indicates that a coordinated and targeted campaign is underway with numerous X (formerly Twitter) accounts sharing the audio clip with similar caption,” the statement said.

It added that the Manipur Police are investigating the matter to uncover the origin of the defamatory campaign.

Legal action would be taken against all individuals/organisations involved in this conspiracy, the statement added.

The government also urged people to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing such unverified information.

“The restoration of peace and harmony among our communities is of utmost importance at this juncture more than ever. The state government would not tolerate any action that threatens to disrupt the peace process,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor