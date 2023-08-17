Fake call centre busted in Gurugram; 10 held

Gurugram, Aug 17 A team of the cyber crime police station here has busted a fake call centre and arrested 10 people including a woman in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The fake call centre was being operated from a house at Sector 43 in Gurugram.

The call centre used to cheat US citizens in the name of providing tech support and used to charge $100 to $500 as service charges.

The call centre staff used to introduce themselves as "service providers".

According to the police, a team of the cyber crime police station, led by Inspector Jasvir Singh raided the call centre following a tip-off.

The police have also seized three mobile phones, 10 laptops and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several foreign nationals on the pretext of providing customer support service," ACP Varun Dahiya said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime police station.

