Fake call centre busted in Gurugram; 12 arrested 

Gurugram, July 28 A team of the cyber crime police station busted a fake call centre here and arrested 12 people including 5 women and the operator in this connection, the police said on Friday.

The fake call centre was operating from house number C-139, Sushant Lok-3, Sector-57 in Gurugram.

The call centre used to cheat US citizens in the name of providing tech support and used to charge $100 to $500 as service charges, via gift card, while $3,000 to $5,000 were charged through online wire or QR code.

While duping their clients, they used to introduce themselves as service providers of Microsoft.

A police officer said that a police team led by Inspector Jasvir Singh raided the call centre following a tip-off.

Police have also seized three mobile phones, 10 laptops and Rs 56,000 in cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Harshit Kayshap, Varun Dua, Manmeet Singh (partners); Rahul Singh, Piyush, Sukhmeet Singh, Paras, Sheetal Rawat, Priyanka Rawat, Jyoti Roy, Saloni Gupta and Jayanti Rajpoot.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several foreign nationals on the pretext of customer support service. The accused at the call centre, which was being operated without level documents," ACP Varun Dahiya said.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were running the illegal call centre for the last seven months.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.

