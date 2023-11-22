Fake call centre busted in Gurugram; 12 including owner held

Gurugram, Nov 22 The cyber crime team of Gurugram Police busted an illegal call centre operating in a house in the residential area of ​DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram.

The call centre mostly used to cheat foreign nationals on the pretext of technical assistance, the police said.

While duping their clients, they used to introduce themselves as a service provider of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Paypal, etc.

According to the police, a team of the cyber crime police station led by Inspector Jasveer Singh raided the call centre on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday which was located in the DLF Phase-3 area in Gurugram following a tip-off.

During the raid, the police arrested twelve accused in connection with the matter and seized 9 desktops, 2 laptops and 1 mobile.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anant Raj Verma (call centre owner), Rajat Mishra and Sankalp managers, Mayank, Vishal, Ravishankar, Shivam, Pushpandra Chauhan, Vikas, Vivek Singh, Pushpandra Singh and Ajay Singh.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several foreign nationals on the pretext of technical support. The accused at the call centre, which was being operated without a license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) since 2021," said Vipin Alahawat, ACP (cybercrime).

During the questioning, the accused revealed that they used to communicate with the victims via Eye-Beam dialers using the names of different companies.

They also introduced themselves as a service provider of the company and extorted $500-1,000 fraudulently from customers through gift vouchers on the pretext of providing technical support.

The police said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

