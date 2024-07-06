Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 17 held

Gurugram, July 6 A cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police busted a fake call centre involved in duping people on the pretext of providing job loans and arrested 17 people including 15 women in connection with the case.

Police received information that an illegal call centre was being run at Spaze IT Park, Sector-49 in Gurugram on Saturday.

During the investigation, police found that Faizal was the team leader of the alleged call centre and Fuzial was his accomplice.

The accused told the police that the call centre was being run for providing job loans in the name of Aditya Finance.

It was revealed that all 15 girls were working as customer support agents who used to call people and offer loans.

During the investigation, it was found that the call centre had been operating for the past six months and committed fraud of Rs 12-14 lakh per month.

--IANS

str/dan

