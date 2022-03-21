Fake cops dupe woman of jewellery in UP

Lucknow, March 21 A woman in Uttar Pradesh was robbed off her ornaments by two men who posed to be policemen.

According to reports, the miscreants, claiming that women are not allowed to move around wearing jewellery, asked the victim, Ram Kumari Rastogi of Keshav Nagar in Aliganj, to take them off and put it in a packet.

"One of them asked me to pay Rs 5,000 as fine for violation of the rule while the other one asked me to take off my ornaments and keep it in a sachet to avoid being fined," she said.

Ram Kumari following their instructions, gave them her ornaments which they wrapped in a piece of paper.

"However, when I returned home and checked the packet, I found pebbles in it," she said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Aliganj, D.S. Yadav said that CCTVs installed in the area are being scanned to trace the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor