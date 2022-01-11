Fake currency racket, NIA files second supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Jan 11 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have filed second supplementary charge sheet against one Sohrab Hussain in connection with a counterfeit Indian currency racket case.

He was allegedly pumping fake Indian currency in India. It was a cross border conspiracy and Bangladesh connection has been found by the probe agency.

The charge sheet was filed before the special NIA court in Lucknow under sections 120-B, 489 B of IPC and 16 & 18 of UA(P) Act.

Initially, UP ATS had on November 25, 2019 seized counterfeit notes of Rs 1,79,000. They also lodged an FIR in this connection with ATS, Gomtinagar, Lucknow (UP).

Later, the NIA took over the investigation and formed a team to further probe the matter.

During investigation, the NIA found that the accused persons of this case had conspired to smuggle, procure and keep high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and had further circulated and supplied to various persons/consignees in the state of UP.

Investigation done so far, revealed that the FICN recovered was being supplied from Malda, West Bengal.

After completing the probe the NIA had in 2020 filed a charge sheet against three accused persons.

Later, in 2021 they filed the supplementary charge sheet against another accused.

"The accused Sohrab Hussain, who has been chargesheeted in the second supplimentary chargesheet, was one of the important player in the conspiracy of FICN trafficking and was also in contact with FICN network based in Bangladesh," said the NIA official.

The NIA said that further probe in the matter was on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor