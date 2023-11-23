Fake Delhi Police inspector nabbed for cheating people

New Delhi, Nov 23 A 61-year-old man was arrested for impersonating Delhi Police Inspector and cheating public on one or other pretext, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Laxmi Narayan Sharma, a resident of Sagarpur.

According to police, on Monday, complainant Suraj Singh alleged that one person was impersonating a police officer Inspector R.K. Sharma, Additional SHO Sagarpur police station, took Rs 5,000 from him and further demanded a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of giving undue benefit in some case.

The complainant alleged that the said person was wearing a police uniform.

“With the help of local informers and CCTV footage, the team traced the said suspected police inspector in police uniform having name plate of one R.K Sharma. When he was asked to prove his identity he failed to produce any valid ID proof and tried to escape,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C.

“After that, said person/imposter was thoroughly interrogated. He is a caterer by profession but to earn easy money he was using a police uniform to cheat the public on one or other pretext,” the DCP added.

