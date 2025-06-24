Fake doctor held for sexually abusing minor girl in Odisha's Berhampur

Bhubaneswar, June 24 The police in Odisha's Berhampur, on Tuesday, arrested a 'homeopathy doctor' over the charges of sexually abusing a minor girl on the pretext of facilitating the victim get her BSc nursing degree and provide her free education and accommodation, police sources said.

Two women associates of the doctor were also apprehended by the police for abetting the crime.

The accused were identified as Bhabani Sankar Das (47) of Niranjan Nagar area, Priyanka Sahu (21), of VIP colony under Baidyanathpur police limits and a 50-year-old anganwadi worker.

The prime accused, Bhabani Sankar runs a clinic 'Bajpayee Arogyadam' at Raja Rani Apartments near Courtpeta Chowk in Berhampur while the accused Priyanka works as a receptionist at the same clinic.

The police during investigation ascertained that the mother of the victim, a 17-year-old girl, came in contact with Bhabani Sankar through the accused anganwadi worker a few days ago.

The anganwadi worker told the victim's mother that she is familiar with the accused Bhabani Sankar, who provides free accommodation and education to poor and underprivileged girls and women.

The police sources revealed that relying on her words, the victim along with her mother and sister came to Bajpayee Arogyadam where they met Bhabani Sankar three days ago.

"He promised the family that he will get the girl BSc Nursing degree and provide free education and accommodation to her. Believing the words of Babani Sankar, the family agreed to let the victim stay in an accommodation suggested by him," a police official said.

On June 23, the victim along with her aunt and cousin reached at the Raja Rani Complex to join Bajpayee Arogyadam run by the main accused.

After the victim's aunt and cousin left the place, the accused doctor took the girl to another room in the same apartment where his assistant Priyanka gave some water to the victim to drink.

"After drinking the water, the victim felt weak but was able to talk and realise what was happening to her and was also able to speak. Accused Bhabani Sankar took the victim to the bedroom and raped her despite her pleading," the police official added.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's aunt, the police registered a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act and arrested the three accused persons on Tuesday.

The Berhampur police also revealed that prima facie it appears that Bhabani Sankar is a fake doctor with no homeopathy degree.

An investigation has been launched to verify the main accused' medical degree and qualification.

