'Fake doctor' posing as US cardiologist N John Camm presented in Chhattisgarh court

Raipur, May 2 Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a "fake doctor" who is accused of impersonating a UK doctor N John Camm and conducting surgeries, was presented in the Chhattisgarh court on Friday, where a hearing is underway.

The Chhattisgarh Police took him into custody from Damoh jail on a production warrant and transported him to Bilaspur.

"He has been presented in court on Friday, and the hearing is underway. We have sought a three-day remand for further investigation and interrogation," Investigation Officer Neelesh Pandey, Bilaspur told IANS.

Yadav, who also acquired the name N John Camm for unknown reasons, is facing "grave accusations" from the family of the late Rajendra Prasad Shukla, a former Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assemblies.

Having already been remanded to judicial custody until May 1 following the conclusion of his police remand, Yadav now stands at the centre of a legal and medical scandal.

When questioned regarding potential arrests within Apollo Hospital's management, the investigation officer responded, "As of now, no one from the hospital has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and once those responsible for employing him or involved in the matter are identified, legal action will follow accordingly."

Yadav's alleged misconduct first came to light following complaints lodged by Dr. Pradeep Shukla, son of the late Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla, against him and Apollo Hospital management.

The unfolding investigation now promises far-reaching consequences for all involved.

Meanwhile, the Bilaspur district Congress unit has announced plans for a massive rally from Apollo Hospital to Nehru Chowk near the district collectorate.

"Scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., this six-kilometre demonstration against the hospital, will feature prominent political figures; Charan Das Mahant, leader of opposition in Chhattisgarh, State Congress President Deepak Baij, former deputy CM T. S. Singhdeo and senior Congress leader Devendra Yadav," Vijay Kesarwani, district Congress president, Bilaspur told IANS adding, "The protesters demand accountability from Apollo Hospital management, as the FIR has targeted the management rather than responsible individuals."

He said, "We will call for a comprehensive investigation into private hospitals of the state employing unqualified or fraudulent doctors, even in critical care units."

Yadav is accused of conducting multiple cardiac surgeries, seven of which resulted in suspicious deaths. Among his patients was former Assembly Speaker Late Rajendra Prasad Shukla, whose demise was attributed to improper medical treatment under the accused's care.

Having previously served at Apollo Hospital, Yadav oversaw numerous cases where patients reportedly succumbed to inadequate medical care. The police, acting on the warrant, will interrogate him further to uncover the full extent of his actions. Investigations by Police and health authorities have found that his DM Cardiology degree was fake.

Police authorities affirm that questioning the fraudulent doctor will likely lead to punitive measures against those "responsible" within Apollo Hospital's management. The shocking revelations surrounding the deaths of seven heart patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, have cast an unforgiving spotlight on Yadav's fraudulent credentials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor