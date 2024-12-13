Fake ED team leader Abdul Sattar unmasked as ‘AAP’s Gujarat Gen Secy’, MoS Home shares shocking photos with Kejriwal

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 The ‘captain’ of the fake ED team recently arrested in Gujarat is Abdul Sattar, who is General Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of the state party unit. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, shared this information on his X account. He also posted on the X the pictures of Sattar with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, captioning them with, “Kejriwal ke chelon ki asal kartoot” (The real deeds of Kejriwal’s associates).

Minister Harsh Sanghavi further shared the images of Sattar with Kejriwal and other prominent AAP leaders. One photo showed Sattar shaking hands with Kejriwal, while another depicted him with Isudan Gadhvi, AAP’s face for the Gujarat Chief Minister’s post during the state elections.

This revelation is set to create another controversy with the AAP leadership being forced to clear the air. Sattar, along with several accomplices, was arrested for posing as ED officials and extorting money from a jeweller in Gandhidham, Kutch.

The fake team conducted a raid at Radhika Jewellers and its owner’s residence, stealing gold, silver, and cash worth Rs 22.25 lakh. The jeweller filed a complaint, leading to the investigation and the subsequent arrests.

The accused were found in possession of forged identification and official documents that mimicked those of the Enforcement Directorate.

Abdul Sattar’s alleged involvement in this scam has shocked many, particularly in view of his association reportedly with AAP as general secretary.

Earlier, the police had arrested 12 individuals, including a woman, for impersonating ED officials. They had targeted the jeweller’s shop and residence, posing as part of an official investigation, before making off with the stolen goods.

This scandal has come at a time when AAP is gearing up to retain power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The revelation of this fake ED scam in Gujarat has the potential to damage the party’s image, especially as it claims to champion clean governance, say political commentators.

As the situation develops, all eyes are on Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leadership to see how they will respond. Whether this is an isolated incident or a sign of deeper issues within the party will likely become clearer in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor