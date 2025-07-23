Fake embassy scam: Kingpin Harshvardhan Jain did MBA from London, set up shell firms abroad 

New Delhi, July 23 The busting of a fake embassy by the Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday unravelled many startling details about the kingpin Harshvardhan Jain and on modus operandi.

Harshvardhan Jain, who ran the fake embassy and duped people by posing as ambassador of different nations, did his BBA from Ghaziabad and MBA from London.

He had also set up several fake companies abroad and was running a job scam by promising people work abroad and sending them abroad. He is also accused of being part of a money laundering racket through hawala and forging diplomatic documents. He created fake companies in London, Dubai and African countries.

He was duping common people and companies with the help of vehicles with diplomatic number plates, foreign flags and fake documents.

Based on the secret information received by STF, a raid was conducted at the house located at KB-35, Kavi Nagar, on July 22 at around 11:30 pm. Many expensive possessions, including four luxury cars with diplomatic number plates, flags of various countries and several fake documents, including a huge amount of cash, were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the arrested accused Harshvardhan Jain, aged 47, belongs to a reputed industrialist family of Ghaziabad. He came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000 and also met many arms dealers, and from there, he started a series of fraud at the international level.

He declared himself as the ambassador of self-proclaimed micronations like Seborga, West Arctic and Pulbia Lodonia and used them to dupe common people and companies in India.

He had converted his house in Ghaziabad into a fake embassy from where he was carrying out various types of brokerage, fraud and hawala activities.

He had also put up many photoshopped pictures at his house, featuring big politicians.

