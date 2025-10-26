Fake ENO manufacturing unit busted in Delhi; two arrested, over 91,000 sachets seized

New Delhi, Oct 26 In a major crackdown against counterfeit consumer goods, the Delhi Police have busted a fake ENO manufacturing unit operating in North Delhi's Ibrahimpur area and arrested two people involved in the crime.

The police team recovered a massive stock of counterfeit ENO products, packaging material, and machinery used in the illegal operation.

The NR-I Crime Branch team conducted the raid, acting on a complaint of Glaxo Smith Kline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the original manufacturer of ENO, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, the team raided the premises and unearthed a fully functional fake ENO production unit meticulously replicating the brand's packaging and manufacturing style.

During the operation, the police seized 91,257 sachets of counterfeit ENO, 80 kilograms of raw material, 13.080 kilograms of printed rolls, 54,780 stickers, and 2,100 unprepared ENO-mark packets.

A machine used for filling and packing the sachets was also recovered from the site.

The arrested accused were identified as Sandeep Jain (45), the owner of the manufacturing unit, and Jitender alias Chotu (23), who was operating the packaging machine, both residents of Ibrahimpur.

Jain, who studied up to the 8th standard, had rented the premises and set up a fake production unit, while Jitender, an illiterate worker from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was found assisting in the manufacturing process.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4)/336(4)/274/275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 103/104 of the Trade Marks Act at the Crime Branch police station.

The accused were remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the supply network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-IV) Pankaj Kumar, IPS, said that the operation prevented large-scale circulation of adulterated and counterfeit health products, thereby protecting consumers and the legitimate rights of the original manufacturer.

Further investigation is underway to identify the wider network behind the illegal trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor