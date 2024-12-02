Fake IDs for Bangladeshi infiltrators: Bengal cops trying to bust Nadia racket

Kolkata, Dec 2 The detectives of Kolkata and West Bengal Police are trying to track the kingpins of a major racket operating out of the India-Bangladesh bordering district of Nadia, who are mainly responsible for creating fake Indian identities for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Sources aware of the development said that during the last week as many as five illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators with fake Indian identities, one in Kolkata and four in Nadia, were nabbed by the sleuths.

The common point in the arrested five people was that in all these cases their fake Indian identity documents were created in Nadia district by racketeers operating from there.

In case of the man arrested from Kolkata, Selim Matabbar a.k.a. Safiq Sardar, he even managed to get a fake Indian passport in the name of Ravi Sharma.

The Investigating Officials have also come to know of his prior links with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Sources said that this common factor of all their fake Indian documents being sourced from Nadia district has prompted the Investigating Officials to recheck the impounded papers of all the Bangladeshi infiltrators who had been arrested from Nadia district in the last few years.

Records also have been sought from the Nadia district police of the details of the particular cases in the district where agents involved in creation of such fake Indian identities were arrested during the last few years.

In the case of one person arrested in Kolkata, not only did he manage to get a fake Indian passport for himself, he also managed to get a job at a hotel in the Park Street area in Kolkata by virtue of that fake Indian identity.

He was nabbed by the cops from the same hotel on the morning of November 30.

Sources said that the Investigating Officials are also trying to figure out how deep was his association with the BNP before illegally crossing over to the Indian side.

On the same day, the cops of Nadia district police arrested four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators namely Sumi Akhtar, Iman Biswas, Shankar Biswas and Rupkumar Biswas from Mazdia under Krishnaganj Police Station in Nadia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor