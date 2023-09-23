Fake international online racket busted in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 23 The Kolkata Police on Saturday said that their sleuths have busted a fake online racket which operated from Kolkata but targetted people staying in Ireland.

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with this case.

The woman arrested has been identified as Farhana Khan, a resident of Eliot Lane near Park Street in central Kolkata. The two others arrested in this connection were Shadab Hossain Mullik and Muhammad Firoze.

The arrest was made as the Kolkata Police personnel started an investigation based on a request from the Ireland Police about a complaint from an elderly woman there of being cheated online.

Kolkata Police sources said that the Irish woman was asked to download an app in her laptop for receipt of some money and she fell in the trap. After she downloaded the app, the fraudsters took control of her laptop and withdrew few thousands of euros from her bank account.

The Ireland Police contacted Kolkata Police through the Interpol and the city police sleuths started the investigation in the matter.

The Investigation Officer tracked that the money forged from the Irish woman was transferred to the bank account at a private sector bank branch in South Kolkata. Farhana Khan was the holder of this account.

The police are currently questioning the accused persons to track other accused involved in the racket.

