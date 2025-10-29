Fake job placement case: Raids conducted in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Oct 29 The Crime Branch, Kashmir, carried out raids in Doda district on Wednesday in connection with a fake job placement racket.

The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, carried out search operations at the residence of Farhat Malik in Village Tendala Gandoh, Doda, as part of an ongoing probe into a job fraud case.

A team of the Special Crime Wing Kashmir (Crime Branch Kashmir) is presently conducting searches at Village Tendala Gandoh, District Doda, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of alleged fraudulent overseas job placements, a statement issued by the Crime Branch said.

"The searches are being carried out at the residential premises of Farhat Malik, who is prima facie involved in FIR No. 02/2025, registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and fraud, the statement read.

The case pertains to allegations of deception and monetary exploitation of individuals under the pretext of providing employment opportunities abroad as well as within the country.

Acting on credible inputs and investigative leads, the Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, initiated search operations to recover incriminating material and evidence relevant to the case.

Further investigation is underway, and additional details will be shared as the enquiry progresses, the statement added.

Security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations across the Union Territory, targeting terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The revised strategy is part of the campaign to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror rather than going after the gun-wielding terrorists only.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money and other financial rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

