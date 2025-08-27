Fake job racket busted in Jamshedpur, four arrested; 179 youths rescued

Jamshedpur, Aug 27 In a major breakthrough, East Singhbhum Rural Police of Jharkhand busted a fake job racket operating under the guise of network marketing in the Ghatshila police station area in the city.

The action was taken based on secret information received by the Superintendent of Police (Rural), East Singhbhum. A special investigation team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ghatshila, was formed to probe the matter.

The investigation revealed that unemployed youth were being lured with false promises of jobs and were made to pay Rs 25,000 each. After collecting the money, the youths were forcibly inducted into a network marketing scheme. They were pressured to recruit others into the network, and those who resisted faced physical assault and were not allowed to leave or contact their families.

Acting swiftly on the directions of the Superintendent of Police, a joint raid was conducted across the Bhatasila, Bana, and Maubhandar areas. During the operation, 103 youths actively involved in the fake company’s operations were caught red-handed, and one more individual was arrested for physically assaulting the victims.

Further investigation revealed that 179 youths, including both males and females from states like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha, were housed in rented accommodations under false pretences of employment. They are now being safely returned to their respective homes.

The company, operating under the name M/S Ria Enterprises, located at Laldih, Dahigora, under Ghatsila police station, has been sealed. All related documents and materials have been seized by the police.

The key masterminds behind the operation—Raju Yadav, Sunil Yadav, Rahul Ranjan, Anil, Ravi Chauhan, and others—are currently absconding, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as: Romant Kumar (28), son of Bablu Rai, resident of Bhola Bagan, Chhota Govindpur, East Singhbhum, Mohan Kumar Rana, son of Gago Rana, resident of Domchanch, Shivam Kumar Singh, son of Sunil Singh, resident of Vaishali district and Kuldeep Singh (34), son of Paramjit Singh.

