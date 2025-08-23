Fake marriage racket busted in Jammu, bride among 5 arrested

Jammu, Aug 23 The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it has busted a fake marriage racket in Jammu's Akhnoor area and arrested five persons, including the woman posing as the bride.

Officials said the racket was busted in Chowki Choura area of Akhnoor and five persons included the woman, who posed as the bride, were arrested.

A police statement said, "On August 11, 2025, Akhnoor police station registered an FIR under Sections 318(4)/82(2)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after receiving a complaint regarding fraudulent marriage arrangements."

"The investigation was taken up by Chowki Choura police post Incharge, Vinay Kotwal, under the close supervision of Akhnoor Station House Officer and Akhnoor Sub-Divisional Police Officer."

"As per the complaint, Deepak Kumar, the son of Baldev Raj and a resident of Dhana Chapri in Chowki Choura, approached the complainant Rashpal Chand, the son of Chatru Ram and resident of Dori Dager in Chowki Choura, with a marriage proposal from outside the Union Territory and demanded Rs 3 lakh.

"After the marriage was solemnised, the bride, along with other accomplices, fled within two days, thereby cheating the complainant," the police statement added.

"Investigations revealed that the gang was operating a fraudulent nexus under the guise of a marriage bureau. The racket managed everything, including arranging the bride, priest (Pandit), and related formalities."

"Shortly after marriage, the bride would desert the complainant on one pretext or another. Due to social stigma, many victims refrained from reporting such incidents."

"However, in this case, timely reporting led to a major breakthrough."

"The five accused who have been arrested are identified as Deepak Kumar, the son of Baldev Raj and resident of Dhana Chapri, Chowki Choura; Vikas Kumar, the son of Netar Parkash and resident of Poonch; Arun Kumar, the son of Raj Kumar and resident of Bihar; Istakhar, the son of Salim and resident of Uttar Pradesh; and the woman who posed as the bride."

"The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are not ruled out. Notably, four more similar cases have surfaced, two from Akhnoor and two from Nagrota, where inquiries are currently in progress."

"The entire investigation is being closely monitored by Jammu Rural Superintendent of Police and Jammu senior Superintendent of Police."

"The Jammu Police appeals to the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities and to promptly report such incidents to the nearest police station."

"This nexus primarily targets vulnerable individuals, especially those who are unable to find suitable matches or are overage for marriage," the police statement said.

