Fake Patna Metro interview racket busted in city, three arrested

Patna, Dec 31 Police in Patna have busted a fake interview racket that was cheating unemployed youth by promising jobs in the Patna Metro, an official said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the Jakkanpur police conducted a raid in the Vigrahpur area, where a bogus office was being operated.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had set up a fraudulent office and was calling young job aspirants for fake interviews.

The victims were falsely assured of selection and were made to pay application fees, processing charges, and other amounts.

After collecting money, the accused continued to mislead candidates with false promises of appointment for a long period.

Following verification of the information, a police team was constituted, and three persons involved in the racket were arrested on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Navin Kumar, a resident of Saharsa, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Danapur, Patna, and Akhilesh Choudhary, a resident of Nawada.

During the raid, police recovered several incriminating documents, papers, and materials related to fake recruitment, confirming the fraudulent operation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar), Patna, Abhinav Kumar, said, “Prompt action was taken after receiving information about fraud being committed in the name of Patna Metro recruitment. Three accused have been arrested. Based on the recovered documents, a detailed investigation into the gang’s modus operandi is underway, and other individuals linked to this network will be identified, and appropriate legal action will be taken.”

According to the police, the accused were demanding Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per candidate for training. They have accumulated around Rs 8 lakh through fraudulent activities.

Police have advised job aspirants to rely only on official websites, authorised advertisements, and legitimate recruitment procedures for government and public sector jobs.

They also urged people to immediately inform the police about any unauthorised offices, fake interviews, or demands for money so that timely action can be taken against fraudsters.

