'Fake Samajwadis' will stop aid being provided to farmers if they get chance to form govt: PM Modi

In yet another attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to be careful while casting the vote because the "family-driven fake Samajwadis" will stop the aid which is being provided to farmers if they get a chance to form the government.

Speaking at 'Jan Chaupal' in western Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, PM Modi took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and said, "You need to be very careful while casting your vote. If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers... These fake Samajwadi will make you go hungry."

The Prime Minister further said that the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has given double benefits to the people of the state.

"The entire world is facing a pandemic today. Humankind had never seen such a crisis on a global level in 100 years. Even during this crisis, we have seen the double benefits of this double-engine," PM Modi said.

He further said that after the double engine government came to Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the speed of development has been doubled in the state.

"After the formation of the double engine government in 2017, the speed of building houses for the poor has increased manifold. The speed of the construction of connectivity infrastructure has doubled. Metro connectivity is reaching 10 cities of Uttar Pradesh from a few cities today. The scope of LPG gas connection which was limited to about half of the population, today it is provided to 100 per cent people," he added.

During this coronavirus period, a university started in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap in Aligarh and the foundation stone of a sports university in Meerut has also been laid in the name of Major Dhyan Chand, he added.

He further said the facility of the facility given by the BJP government for free treatment of 5 lakh rupees to the poor will be stopped by the fake socialist parties.

"These fake socialists will also grab the scholarships of the poor, dalit, backward children. They will put a break at all the schemes for the welfare of the poor like sugar mills," he said.

PM Modi said that these fake socialists will also stop MSP money that is going into the bank accounts of farmers.

Further hailing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his spirit of serving the people, he said, "Yogi's government, working with the spirit of serving the people of UP, changed all the earlier wrong ways. So you need to be very careful this time too."

"Five years ago, these 'mafiawadi' did not allow the benefits of central schemes to reach the poor, dalit and backward people of Uttar Pradesh. Such elements have no say in the decision making of central schemes, corruption did not work, so they put a break on those schemes," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Yogi government has paid about 1.5 lakh crores including old dues in the last five years.

The Yogi government has also built new sugar mills and has also expanded and modernized the capacity of many old sugar mills, said PM Modi.

PM Modi was addressing the voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida districts via Jan Chaupal.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor