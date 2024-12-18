Fake SC certificates issued in Delhi using illegal Aadhaar, claims BJP; demands CBI probe

New Delhi, Dec 18 Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of facilitating a massive scam involving the issuance of fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates and Aadhaar cards to unauthorised individuals.

The allegations point to large-scale fraud, with potential societal and security implications.

Sachdeva claimed that in the Dwarka district, AAP MLAs, including Naresh Balyan, Bhavna Gaur, and Bhupinder Juneja, allegedly used government-issued Aadhaar card machines in their offices to create illegal Aadhaar cards.

"These fake documents were then reportedly used to issue SC certificates to individuals who are not Dalits," said Sachdeva to IANS.

According to the BJP, this has deprived genuine Dalits of their rightful access to reservations, jobs, and other benefits meant for marginalised communities.

“This is not just misconduct, it is a direct attack on the rights of Dalits,” said Sachdeva. “We demand an immediate intervention by the Lieutenant Governor and a CBI investigation to uncover the extent of this fraud.”

Concerns have also been raised about the possible involvement of illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who may have acquired these fake documents. “This is a threat to national security. These fraudulent activities could be aiding intrusion and demographic manipulation,” added Sachdeva.

The BJP has further alleged that the scam could not have been executed without the complicity of Delhi's revenue department. They pointed out that SC certificates bear identical signatures of a Tehsildar, raising questions about how these approvals were granted.

As the call for a CBI probe intensifies, this alleged scandal underscores a grave violation of social justice and demands accountability from the Delhi government.

