Fake sports certificates: CBI books two ex-officials of body building federation

New Delhi, May 30 The corrupt act of issuing fake certificates for sports quota jobs has landed top former functionaries of the Mumbai-based Indian Body Builders Federation in trouble, with the CBI booking them for cheating and criminal conspiracy, an official said on Friday.

The IBBF’s then Vice President T.V. Pauly and the then General Secretary Hiral Seth allegedly unauthorisedly conducted a national championship and issued fake certificates which were used for security jobs, said the official.

The CBI said in its FIR, registered on Wednesday, that the two cheated sportspersons, the Federation’s sponsors and the public at large by misrepresenting IBBF as a National Sports Federation during the year 2022-2023.

The two were operating out of the Federation’s office in Mumbai’s Parel area, the CBI FIR said.

In a separate case, the CBI registered a corruption case against a Senior Audit Officer, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Raipur, for allegedly amassing illegal assets worth Rs 3.32 crore, an official said.

The FIR against the audit officer, attached to the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), alleged that the accused indulged in corrupt activities and intentionally enriched himself illicitly by committing the offence of criminal misconduct.

The FIR, registered on Wednesday, alleged that the accused amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI alleged that the accused had acquired/accumulated property immovable/movable worth Rs 3.32 crore in his name, in the name of his wife and his son during the period from January 1, 2013, to March 31, 2025.

In another case, the CBI arrested a Branch Manager of the Central Bank of India, Dhamdhama Branch, District Nalbadi, Assam, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a customer who sought an enhancement of his overdraft facility.

A case was registered by the CBI on Thursday against the branch manager on an allegation that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for enhancement of his OD facility.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed for demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. Later, the accused was arrested ahead of production before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor