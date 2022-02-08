Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, 225 passports recovered

New Delhi, Feb 8 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket in the national capital and arrested five people in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

The five arrested accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpur, Punjab, Rajveer Singh, Anil Paul, Dushyantt and Rajkumar, all residents of Delhi.

Special Cell DCP, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they have recovered a total of 225 passports and a huge number of fake visa stickers of different countries."Fake rubber stamps of embassies of different countries, especially European countries, have also been recovered," the official said.

Yadav further informed that the police have also seized a huge quantity of incriminating articles and material used for the preparation of fake visas.

More details are awaited.

