Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, lawyer among three held after year-long chase

New Delhi, Feb 7 With the arrest of three agents from Haryana and Delhi after a hunt for over a year, a racket of fake international visas running under the cover of Advocate & travel agency was busted in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Udit Moghav (32), a resident of Janakpuri, Sagar Dabas (25), a resident of Ladpur, and Kewal Singh (45), a resident of district Kaithal, Haryana.

The officials said that all three were involved in a syndicate which used to lure victims on the pretext of sending people abroad by offering approved Passports/Visas of foreign countries at lucrative prices.

Their arrest came after three Indian nationals namely Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Kumar and Vikram Singh arrived as deportees from Istanbul by a flight at the IGI Airport in 2022 and a probe was initiated to unearth the whole conspiracy.

“During scrutiny of their travel documents, it was noticed that the pax Gurpreet departed from IGI airport on November 7, 2022, pax Sahil departed from Jaipur on November 16, 2022 and Vikram also departed from Jaipur on November 14, 2022 and they all departed to Baku (Azerbaijan) and from there they reached Istanbul on November 18, 2022 where their entry was denied on the ground of fake Guyana Visa,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani.

During the probe, Sahil disclosed that he wanted to go abroad to earn livelihood and his journey was arranged by agent namely Kewal Singh and his associate agents Udit Moga and Sagar Dabas in lieu of Rs 20 lakh out of which Rs two lakh was paid to them in cash as advance and it was agreed that the remaining amount would be paid after reaching Guyana.

“With the help of technical surveillance, one absconding agent Udit Mogha was arrested from one of his hideouts in Delhi. The accused confessed his crime and disclosed that he is post-graduate in MCA and is owner of Rupali Travels Pvt Ltd, Mahipalpur,” said the DCP.

Mogha used to deal in the business of ticketing and money exchange. “During business terms, he became friends with Kewal Singh and Sagar Dabas. Thereafter, they started alluring victims on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved Passports/Visas of foreign countries on lucrative prices. The accused Udit Mogha further disclosed that they used to take money into the account of Rupali Travels,” said the DCP.

On the instance of Mogha, his associate agent Dabas was also nabbed from his village. On interrogation, he too confessed his involvement and disclosed that he is an advocate by profession and he along with his associates Kewal Singh and Mogha arranged the fake visas of Guyana for the pax in this case.

“Later, on the instance of both accused persons, co-accused Kewal Singh was also arrested,” said the DCP.

“Investigation of the case is in progress to unearth the involvement of other agents and to scrutinise bank accounts of accused persons and to trace their possible involvement in other similar complaints/cases also,” the DCP added.

