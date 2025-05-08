False alarm: PIB refutes video claiming Pakistani strike on Indian military base

New Delhi, May 8 A video widely circulated on social media platform X, claiming to show a Pakistani attack on an Indian military colony, has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

PIB confirmed that the footage is actually from Indonesia and dates back to May 6, 2025, before the launch of Operation Sindoor, making the claims entirely false.

PIB fact-checkers confirmed that the video in question is not related to the ongoing military situation.

In a post shared on X, the official PIB Fact Check handle wrote: "An old video is being shared to show a Pakistani attack on an Indian military colony. This video is from Indonesia, dated 6th May 2025, and was recorded before #OperationSindoor was even launched."

The video gained traction on social media, being reposted by several unauthenticated accounts, and claimed to show explosions and destruction allegedly caused by a Pakistani strike. But the misleading content was promptly flagged by PIB's fact-checking team, which is actively monitoring online narratives surrounding the conflict.

Several such videos have already been exposed by the team of the PIB since India's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PIB has urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it online. "In times of heightened national security, misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion. Always rely on official sources for updates," a PIB spokesperson stated.

The government has reiterated that disinformation campaigns, especially those involving doctored or unrelated media, pose a threat not only to public understanding but also to national morale. Government officials have repeatedly told social media users that spreading false information, knowingly or unknowingly, may invite legal consequences under India's cyber laws.

As 'Operation Sindoor' continues to unfold further with Indian Air Force strikes against Pakistan's air defence system, the PIB and the Indian Armed Forces continue to stress the importance of verified information. The public is being encouraged to report suspicious content to the relevant authorities.

