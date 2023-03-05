"False propaganda being carried out": Top TN official on alleged assault on migrant workers

Tamil Nadu Public Sector Secretary D Jagannathan on Saturday termed the news of alleged assault on North Indian migrant labourers in the southern state as "false propaganda" to disrupt the state's relationship with Bihar.

Jagannathan also held a consultation meeting with state officials regarding the matter.

Talking to the media, Jagannathan said, "Northern state workers are working in Tamil Nadu in a good state. We are providing adequate support to them on behalf of Tamil Nadu."

Highlighting the viral video of northeastern labours allegedly attacked in Tamil Nadu, Jagannathan said, "This false propaganda is being carried out to disrupt the relationship between the two states without citing the intelligence agency."

"Bihar government officials also met Bihar association representatives in person and sought their views. The members of the business associations, hotels and trade unions also participated in this consultation meeting and gave their opinions", he added.

A 4-member team reached Chennai on Saturday and participated in a meeting with Chennai District Collector, Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Labour Department and other government officials in connection with the matter.

The four-member team includes Balamurugan, Secretary Rural Development Department Bihar, Kannan, Inspector General of Police (CID), Alok Kumar, Bihar Labour Commissioner, Santhosh Kumar, Superintendent of police (STF).

Bihar State Rural Development Department Secretary IAS Balamurugan also expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for their cooperation.

"We are grateful to the Tamil Nadu government. We also spoke to the workers working in Tamil Nadu from Bihar over the phone. Tamil Nadu government is providing full cooperation to dispel the belief that fake videos are authentic," Balamurgan said.

"Following the fake videos coming from Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, we will inspect those places tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he added.

Earlier, the state's Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, issued a statement saying that the video doing rounds of social media was "false" and "mischievous".

"Somebody in Bihar posted false and mischievous videos saying that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos were posted. Both are false as these incidents happened at an earlier date in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. One was a clash between two groups of migrant workers from Bihar while another was from a clash between two local residents in Coimbatore," the top cop said.

Further, dismissing the rumours of Bihar migrant labourers being thrashed in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that those who are spreading rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation and are causing harm to the integrity of the country.

He further said that it is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media.

Also, in light of recent news reports, the Tamil Nadu police have opened helplines for migrant labourers.

( With inputs from ANI )

