Family alleges abduction of 16-yr-old, UP Police deny claim

Lucknow, Oct 2 A 16-year-old girl, who, according to her family, was abducted from her coaching centre and thrown into the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, was rescued and shifted to KGMU in Lucknow for treatment.

Doctors said the girl had sustained injuries on her spine but her condition was stable.

The relatives of the survivor have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for kidnapping her, and charges under sections of the POCSO Act.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, however, said CCTV footage indicated it was a case of attempted suicide.

Shukla said that the police control room had received an SOS call on Friday that a girl had been kidnapped from a coaching centre and thrown off the bridge into the Mandakini River.

A police team reached the spot and examined the scene and CCTV footage, which showed the girl had been walking alone on foot from the coaching to the bridge.

