Family members of Dalit women raped and killed in Rajasthan's Barmer district cremate her amidst security

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 : Family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and killed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday, cremated her on Sunday after talks with the administration.

The deceased's body was brought from Jodhpur to her native village Balotra Bagundi under the supervision of the police.

The last rites of the deceased were also performed under the supervision of the police and administration. During this, many police officers and jawans were deployed in terms of security.

According to Balotra Additional District Magistrate, Ashwini K Pawar said that financial help possible will be given to the family of decrease at the government level including the scheme.

On Saturday, the woman succumbed to burn injuries at Jaipur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday in an area under Pachpadra police station limits, Barmer district. The main accused has been identified as Shakoor and has been arrested.

Notably, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said earlier.

