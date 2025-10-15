Family of IPS officer Puran Kumar gives consent for autopsy; cremation today

Chandigarh, Oct 15 The family of 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide in Chandigarh last week, gave consent to conduct the autopsy, the ninth day after the incident. The officer will be cremated at around 4 p.m. at the Chandigarh cremation ground, officials said.

The police said Additional Director General of Police Puran Kumar shot himself with a service pistol and died on the spot. The officer left behind a nine-page “final note” that named 15 serving and former officers, put the state police’s top brass under the lens for casteism and bias.

In a twist to the incident, a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector was found dead with a gunshot wound, along with a purported suicide note accusing the late Puran Kumar of corruption.

Hours after Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the controversy surrounding Puran Kumar’s suicide, Om Parkash Singh was given additional charge of the Director General of Police on Tuesday. The government had sent State DGP Kapur on leave amid the demand of Kumar's family for action against him and other officers for harassing him (Puran Kumar).

For over a week, a stalemate continued between Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer in the state, and the government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Describing it as a tragedy and sensitive matter, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil commitments to the family and act against the officers responsible for caste-based discrimination with Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide on October 7 in Chandigarh.

After meeting the family of Puran Kumar here, Congress MP Gandhi said, “It is a tragedy. He was an IPS officer. Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed with no action. Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure. It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed. My message as LoP (Leader of Opposition) to the PM and Haryana CM is to fulfil the commitment given to the daughters, allow the funeral, end this drama, and act against the officers exerting pressure on the family,” he said.

Gandhi said the couple is a Dalit and “one thing is clear that there was systematic discrimination for years to demoralise this officer and to damage his career and his reputation by other officers”.

Gandhi's visit to the family was followed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who assured them that their demands would be fulfilled and action would be taken without delay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor