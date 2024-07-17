Family of mentally challenged youth found in Bangladesh traced to India

Kolkata, July 17 The family of a 38-year-old mentally challenged man, found at the Golabari railway station in Nachol, Bangladesh, has been traced to West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Md Hasan Ali went missing from home nearly six months ago and all efforts to trace him were futile.

On Wednesday, Md Abdul Ghani, a resident of Golabari, spotted Hasan Ali sitting alone at a corner of the railway station. He was curious as people are normally at home with their families on Muharram - a day of mourning and reflection for most Muslims in the subcontinent.

After questioning Hasan Ali for a while, it came to light that he was an Indian national.

Abdul Ghani informed others and the matter soon reached the West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC), an organisation of dedicated amateur radio operators who have a record of reuniting lost persons with their families.

"We got in touch with Abdul Ghani and told him to speak with Hasan Ali kindly to learn more about his background. We also received Hasan Ali's photograph, though we didn't know his name till then.

"We circulated the photograph and whatever other details we had with our members and friends across the state. Soon, the photograph was identified by the family of Md Ashraf Ali, Hasan Ali's father, from Nowdapara in Kaladanga, Murshidabad," said WBRC member Ambarish Nag Biswas.

Hasan Ali is presently being provided shelter by WBRC's contacts in Bangladesh. The process to repatriate him to India as per the law will commence soon, Nag Biswas said.

