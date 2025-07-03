Family of minor girl killed in Kaliganj bomb blast to move Calcutta HC, seek CBI probe

Kolkata, July 3 The family members of the 13-year-old minor girl, Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast last month at Kaliganj in Nadia district of West Bengal, will petition the Calcutta High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The victim’s mother confirmed on Thursday that in this legal battle at the Calcutta High Court, they will be represented by senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya.

“The current investigation being carried out by the state police is nothing but eyewash. Many of the identified accused individuals are still roaming outside. So under such circumstances, we are certain that neither we nor our slain daughter will get justice if the state police continue with the investigation. So we have decided to move the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe in the matter. Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya will be representing us,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s father also said that so far, they have kept faith in the investigation by the state police. “But now we are seeking a CBI probe into the matter. All we want is justice for our daughter,” he said.

The total number of arrests in the case so far is nine. However, 15 others, who were also named in the complaint registered by the victim’s mother and all allegedly linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress, are still absconding.

Tamanna Khatun was allegedly killed after getting hit by splinters of a bomb that was hurled during a victory procession of the ruling Trinamool Congress to celebrate the victory of the party candidate Alifa Ahmed in Kaliganj bypolls, the results of which were declared on June 23

The victim’s mother accused the investigating officials of the district police of ignoring the political angle behind the event of hurling bombs during the victory procession, which targeted her residence where her daughter was killed.

According to her, the residence was specially targeted since her entire family is ideologically inclined to and was actively associated with CPI(M) for a long time.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought answers to some queries from the Krishnanagar District Superintendent of Police, Amarnath K., under whose jurisdiction Kaliganj comes.

