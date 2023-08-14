Family of murdered madrasa student in Assam demands death penalty for accused

Guwahati, Aug 14 Following the brutal murder of a 12-year-old madrasa student in Assam's Cachar district, the victim's family and friends have demanded the death penalty for the accused.

Rabijul Hussain's beheaded body was discovered in the dormitory of the Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area on Sunday.

Following an autopsy of the body, he was buried on Monday.

The villagers present at the burial demanded that the accused responsible for the heinous murder receive the death penalty.

A police officer said that Rajibul Hussain went to his room to sleep after dinner on Saturday night and when a madrasa teacher entered the dorm room to awake the pupils up for “Fazr Namaz”, he discovered the beheaded body lying on the floor.

According to accounts, the madrasa administration promptly notified the Cachar police once the body was found.

After arriving at the scene, the police retrieved the body and detained three teachers, along with about 20 other students who were housemates with Hussain.

The madrasa has currently been sealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor