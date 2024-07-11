Family says senior Kashmiri advocate arrested by police

Srinagar, July 11 The family of a senior J&K High Court advocate, Nazir Ahmad Ronga said that the police arrested him in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Taking to X-post microblogging website, Umair Ronga, son of advocate, Nazir Ahmad Ronga, said police came to their residence at around 1.10 am today and took his father into custody.

“My father, Adv. N.A. Ronga, the Chairman of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has just been arrested in a deeply disturbing turn of events. At 1:10 am, a contingent of J&K Police arrived at our home without any arrest warrant, merely stating, "It's an order from above" ("uper se order hai"). We are left in a state of shock and profound distress. We can only hope this is not another instance of the PSA being misused to intimidate the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association”, Umair Ronga wrote on X.

There has so far been no official word on the advocate’s arrest.

Another senior Kashmiri advocate, Mian Qayoom is presently in judicial custody in Jammu after he was arrested by the state investigation agency (SIA) during the investigation into the murder of advocate, Babar Qadri, who was killed by gunmen in his Hawal residence of Srinagar city on September 2, 2020.

