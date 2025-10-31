Family softens toward Tej Pratap as Rabri Devi backs his independent stand

Patna, Oct 31 After being expelled from both the Lalu Prasad Yadav's family and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), former Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had spent months in political and personal isolation.

For more than three months, none of his family members publicly spoke in his support.

However, the atmosphere within the Yadav family now appears to be changing.

Initially, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti extended her best wishes to brother Tej Pratap, expressing hope for his success in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Soon after, Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder daughter Rohini Acharya also came out in support of her brother Tej Pratap, appreciating his decision to contest independently.

Now, Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's maternal affection has also resurfaced.

Speaking in Raghopur Assembly constituency of Vaishali district on Friday -- where she was campaigning for her younger son Tejashwi Yadav -- Rabri Devi spoke about Tej Pratap and said, "He is fighting... that's also fine... It's okay, he is right in his own place."

Her statement is being viewed as a significant sign of softening relations within the family.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated his own political party called Jantantrik Janata Dal (JJD) and fielded candidates in several Assembly constituencies, has been vocal about issues in Raghopur, Tejashwi's Assembly constituency.

During his recent visit there, Tejashwi distributed relief materials to flood-affected residents and questioned the absence of the local MLA during their hardships -- remarks indirectly targeting his brother Tej Pratap.

Meanwhile, resentment against Tejashwi Yadav appears to be growing in Raghopur.

During Rabri Devi's campaign visit on Friday, an elderly man publicly questioned Tejashwi's absence from the Raghopur Assembly constituency.

Though Rabri Devi listened quietly, she left the venue soon after.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the visible divide between the two brothers -- and the changing dynamics within the Yadav family -- have added a new dimension to the political atmosphere in Raghopur and across Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance, is currently doing extensive campaigns for his party candidates in Bihar.

