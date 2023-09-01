'Fan' deceives Pune's 'Gold Man' over 18 tola gold chain

Pune, Sep 1 Social media figure Monu Badekar, known as the 'Gold Man', was deceived by a supposed fan, Mahesh alias Mallappa Sahebanna Hosmani (31) from Katraj in Pune district.

Badekar, who boasts a following of 4.6 lakh on Instagram, loaned an 18 tola gold chain to Hosmani in January. Instead of returning the chain, Hosmani pawned it for Rs 20,000, citing urgent financial need.

Despite Badekar promptly transferring the required sum to retrieve the chain, Hosmani continued to evade him with various excuses over the following months.

Matters intensified as Badekar learned of Hosmani's criminal past and his involvement in theft cases. Confronting him for the chain's return led to threats from Hosmani, who insinuated Badekar's involvement in his illegal activities.

Hosmani then made defamatory online statements, claiming Badekar owed him money. Ultimately, Badekar was fleeced of Rs 2 lakh by Hosmani under threat of further defamation and legal action.

The Loni Kalbhor police have lodged a case against Hosmani, charging him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust, extortion, and defamation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor