Fan murder case: Actor Darshan seeks court nod for foreign travel

Bengaluru, May 28 Kannada superstar Darshan filed a petition before the trial court in Bengaluru on Wednesday seeking the court’s nod for foreign travel. Darshan is out on conditional bail in connection with the murder of his fan allegedly by the actor, his partner, and associates.

The petition has been submitted before the City Civil and Sessions court under Section 439 (1) (b) of the CrPC.

Darshan has sought to permission to travel to Dubai and Europe from June 1 to June 25.

The Special Public Prosecutor has objected to the petition and submitted to the court that if Darshan goes out of the country, it is doubtful whether he will return.

The court is expected to give its ruling over the petition by the end of the day.

Sources stated that Darshan after obtaining bail is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Devil’.

The court had earlier restricted his movements outside Bengaluru.

Darshan had earlier taken consent from the court to move out of Bengaluru and now he is preparing to visit foreign locations.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra, angry over Darshan’s continued relationship with her despite being married.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, over jewellery and luxury cars.

She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra and Vijayalakshmi also had public spats through social media, leading Darshan’s fan base to split into factions.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalakshmi, had criticised Pavithra -- a move that ultimately led to his brutal murder, according to police findings.

The Karnataka Police have challenged the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Supreme Court.

On January 24, the apex court issued notices to Darshan, Pavithra, and five others in connection with the appeal filed by the state government.

While granting bail, the court directed Darshan and the other accused to appear before it every month.

Darshan, the second accused in the fan murder case, had earlier landed in fresh controversy after attending a movie premiere while remaining absent from court proceedings, citing health reasons.

Adding to the controversy, Darshan was also seen watching the movie alongside actor Chikkanna, who is a witness in the case -- a violation of legal provisions.

As per the law, accused persons, who are out on bail, are not allowed to meet witnesses involved in the case.

On April 8, a Bengaluru court hearing the sensational fan murder case took serious objection to Darshan’s absence from the proceedings, citing severe back pain.

The Civil and Sessions Judge stated that Darshan must appear before the court in all future hearings and that no excuses for his absence would be entertained.

Karnataka Police have further submitted an additional charge sheet against Darshan and other accused in connection with the sensational fan murder case on May 21.

