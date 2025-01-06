Fan murder case: Bail to actor Darshan, partner Pavithra Gowda challenged in SC

Bengaluru, Jan 6 Karnataka Police have challenged the bail granted by the High Court for Kannada star Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and other accused in fan murder case in the Supreme Court.

Bengaluru DCP West S. Girish confirmed that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The police department has filed an appeal petition seeking the cancellation of bail of actor Darshan, partner Pavithra Gowda, another accused Laxman, Pradoosh, Nagaraju, Anukumar and Jagadish. The petition has been submitted through senior counsel Anil C Nishani, sources said.

The Karnataka High Court granted regular bail to Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda in connection with the murder case of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga, on December 13.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30 on interim bail after spending 131 days in jail.

Darshan's partner and actress Pavithra Gowda (33) was released on bail from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on December 17.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor having a relationship with her despite being married.

Reacting to the bail granted to the Kannada superstar and others accused in a sensational fan murder case, victim Renukaswamy's father, Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar had said that he is confident that the bail granted to actor Darshan will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar further said: "I have full faith in the judicial system. I came to know about the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused. I believe that after the court trial is completed, justice will prevail."

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand had stated, “In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the police department is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the accused by the High Court.”

Sources said that following the instructions from the Home Ministry, the police department had got the charge sheet against Darshan translated into English and the copy was submitted to the Supreme Court.

Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar had submitted to the Karnataka High Court that Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the sensational fan murder case, has been misusing the interim bail granted to him on medical grounds.

Submitting his objections to the court about granting the regular bail, Prasanna Kumar said that the interim bail was taken citing urgency and the court was told that he was likely to suffer a stroke.

Prasanna Kumar further said that in the case of Darshan, dramatic situations are created like in films.

"The interim bail conditions are misused. Again, they will claim that Darshan will suffer a stroke tomorrow. Until now, surgery has not been conducted and hence, I am requesting the court to cancel the bail," he said.

