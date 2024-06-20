Fan murder case: Darshan, his 13 associates to be produced before court today

Bengaluru, June 20 Kannada superstar Darshan and 13 of his associates will be produced before the court on Thursday in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Sources stated that the police would not seek their further custody as the investigators have completed all procedures and gathered all documents, materials and evidence in connection with the case, except for the mobile phone of the deceased Renukaswamy, which is considered crucial evidence.

The accused are likely to be produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court later in the afternoon. Darshan was arrested on June 11 in Mysuru.

Darshan, his 'partner' and co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga. Two of the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

The probe has so far revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. He was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

Sources claimed that on Wednesday Darshan reportedly admitted to his involvement in the murder case, as per the remand copy submitted to the 24th ACMM court. According to the remand copy, Darshan gave Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh, an accused in the case, to manage the police and lawyers, and to pay those who disposed of the body. The police have reportedly seized the money from Pradosh's residence.

Darshan was jailed for 14 days in 2011 for allegedly assaulting his wife. He was accused of burning his wife's face with cigarettes, hitting her with slippers, and threatening to kill their son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor