Fan murder case: Deceased's parents meet K’taka CM, seek job for his pregnant wife

Bengaluru, June 25 The parents of Renukaswamy (33), a fan of Kannada superstar Darshan who was allegedly tortured and killed by the actor and his aides, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday and expressed their satisfaction over the probe being conducted into the case by the state police.

Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

A release issued by the CM's office said that Renukaswamy’s father Kashipathy Shivanagoudar and mother Ratnaprabha met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence ‘Kaveri’ in Bengaluru, and requested a government job for the pregnant wife of the deceased.

CM Siddaramaiah assured them of getting a government job for their daughter-in-law, sources said.

The probe has revealed that Darshan reportedly got Renukaswamy kidnapped from Chitradurga from where he was brought to Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, Renukaswamy was kept in a shed where he was brutally tortured by the actor and his aides over a derogatory message he sent to Pavithra Gowda, leading to his death.

All the accused are presently in judicial custody with the police collecting more than 180 pieces of evidence against them.

