Fan murder case: Jailed actor Darshan gets surgical chair, cops prepare to submit charge sheet

Bengaluru, Sep 3 Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan was provided with a surgical chair at Ballari Jail following a request to prison authorities, as the actor was finding it difficult to use the Indian-style toilet due to a spinal cord problem.

Darshan had requested a Western-style toilet facility from Prison DIG T.P. Shesha after he was transferred from Bengaluru Central Jail to Ballari Jail, following the exposure of the luxury treatment he was receiving at the former place.

Commenting on the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said: "It is left to the discretion of the prison authorities; the government will not interfere. They have a prison manual based on which they work. If there are requests, they will make a decision as per the rules. Additionally, they will have to file an application before the court for such facilities."

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the police team investigating the fan murder case, in which Darshan is the second accused and his partner Pavithra Gowda is the prime accused, will file a charge sheet before the court on Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has consulted legal experts before submitting the charge sheet, given the seriousness and high-profile nature of the case. Special care is being taken to present digital, scientific, and technical evidence. The authorities will also have to submit the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports, sources stated.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand is personally monitoring the process and Darshan is likely to hire top criminal lawyers for his defence.

Meanwhile, the City Central Crime Branch (CCB), has been asked to look into the matter of luxury treatment provided to Darshan inside the Bengaluru Central Jail and submit a report to the government. Additional Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta has been tasked with overseeing the matter. The investigation will also look into illegal activities inside the prison.

