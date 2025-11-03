Fan murder case: Karnataka court frames charges against actor Darshan, 16 others; accused plead innocence

Bengaluru, Nov 3 A Karnataka court on Monday framed the charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other accused in the sensational fan murder case.

Darshan and all other accused denied all charges against them in the case of the gruesome murder of his fan Renukaswamy here on June 8, 2024. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Judge Erappanna Pavadi Naik read out the charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused and sought their response. The court also asked them to confirm whether they were able to hear the charges clearly.

Subsequently, the judge announced that the date for the trial would be fixed on November 10 and adjourned the matter.

The jail authorities had produced Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and other accused before the court. Tight security arrangements were made in the premises of the 64th CCH Court, with additional police force deputed.

Initially, the judge directed that the advocates concerned with the case should only be present, or he would adjourn the matter, questioning where he would make the 17 accused persons stand while beginning the process of framing of charges. He had also directed the lawyers overcrowding the court hall to step out

Darshan is facing the charge of murder under IPC Section 302, while he has been booked for causing fatal injuries under Section 355, under Section 120-b for criminal conspiracy, Section 204 for attempting to destroy evidence, and Section 359 for kidnapping. He is also booked under Sections 143, 147, 148 and 149 for illegal gathering and other charges.

The court had earlier fixed October 31 as the date for framing charges. However, Darshan's counsel, Sunil, requested time to explain the procedure of framing charges to his client. He argued that if the accused were to agree to the charges without being adequately informed, it could lead to legal complications in the future.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the matter to November 3. It also directed both parties to cooperate to ensure the speedy examination of witnesses in the case.

Police had, on September 4, 2024, submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. Sources said that it had confirmed the role of Darshan in the sensational kidnap and brutal murder case.

It mentioned Darshan and Pavithra Gowda’s role in the conspiracy, kidnapping, torture, murder, destruction of evidence, and bid to misguide the police by getting four of his associates to surrender to the police in connection with the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

The police have matched the CCTV tower locations of the accused persons with the scene of the crime and the calls, messages between the accused have matched with the timing of the crime. Most importantly, the police have received confirmation from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) about the presence of blood stains on the clothes of Darshan.

The police have gathered evidence regarding a sequence of events on the day that the crime was committed. The police have retrieved the messages on Darshan receiving the information when Renukaswamy was brought to the shed. The accused had sent a photograph of Renukaswamy to Darshan, and the police have recovered it.

Investigation officers have recorded the statements of 24 witnesses before the judge under the provisions of the CrPC's Section 164. The photos from the mobile of one of the accused, Pradush, have been recovered.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy. Renukaswamy allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged "royal treatment" at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He currently faces three FIRs related to the case.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail and Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others were re-arrested.

