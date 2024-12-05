Fan murder case: K'taka Police challenge interim bail to actor Darshan in SC

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Karnataka Police have filed an appeal petition before the Supreme Court challenging the medical bail granted to Kannada superstar Darshan by the High Court in the fan murder case, sources said on Thursday.

The state government has sought cancellation of bail granted to Darshan. Sources stated that the matter is likely to be taken up by the Apex court soon, sources stated.

Darshan was granted conditional bail on medical grounds as it was submitted to the court that the actor was suffering severe back pain and would suffer a stroke if surgery was not conducted. However, he has not undergone surgery yet.

The actor is undergoing physiotherapy treatment, and it was submitted to the court that his blood pressure was not stable. On the other hand, the High Court is hearing arguments and counterarguments on the regular bail petition filed by him.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor having a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the fan murder case.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, after spending 131 days in jail. The Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail on medical grounds for six weeks. The actor is admitted to the BGS Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and is being treated for severe back pain. However, he has not undergone surgery yet, according to sources.

Earlier, it was submitted to the High Court by the prosecution that the Kannada superstar, who is out on medical bail in the fan murder case, has not adhered to the guidelines dictated to him during the granting of bail. Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar made the submission while the High Court took up the petition seeking regular bail for the actor in the sensational fan murder case. He further said that the copy of the latest medical report had not been submitted to him.

The bail was granted on medical grounds for six weeks. However, the date of surgery is not conveyed yet. Darshan’s counsel C.V. Nagesh then submitted the latest medical report of the actor to the court.

Meanwhile, the police had submitted an additional charge sheet to the court in the case.

