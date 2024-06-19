Fan murder case: Police grill actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi for five hours

Bengaluru, June 19 The Karnataka police probing the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan questioned his wife Vijayalakshmi for nearly five hours at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station here on Wednesday.

Darshan, his 'partner' and co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe so far revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

Vijayalakshmi appeared before the police at 12 noon and was questioned till 5 p.m.

After the questioning, she left the police station without speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the police have seized Darshan's designer loafers from Vijayalakshmi's residence, which he allegedly wore on the day of the murder. Sources said the police had gathered information that Darshan tried to hide the shoes.

Later, taking to Instagram, Vijayalakshmi said, “At the outset, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, Sri Renukaswamy.”

She also obtained an order from a sessions court restraining the media from printing, publishing, or telecasting news or any other information about her husband's personal and family life in connection with the case.

In her post, she said, “The last few days have been full of anguish for Darshan, myself, my teenage son, and all of Darshan’s friends, family, and fans. With this order issued by the Honorable Court, I hope people will put to rest some falsified information and untruths that were being spread across various media and social media platforms.

"I urge everyone to kindly publish only what is officially put out by the enforcement authorities. I have full faith in Ma Chamundeshwari and in our legal system. Let Justice Prevail. Satyameva Jayate.”

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Pratham has lodged a complaint with the police against the fans of Darshan for the life threats he received on social media.

Pratham had criticised Darshan and said that if he were made a cop for a day, he would pick up a baton and shoo away Darshan's fans standing outside the police station where he is being held.

“I have been receiving threatening calls for the past three days. I have urged the police not to arrest the fans, but to warn them,” he said.

