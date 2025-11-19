Fan murder case: Prosecution submits petition to mark evidence against actor Darshan, others

Bengaluru, Nov 19 The prosecution has submitted a petition under CrPC 264 to the trial court in Bengaluru to mark the evidence that is not disputed in connection with the sensational fan-murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others. The petition has been filed to expedite the trial process.

The Counsel for Darshan is expected to present his arguments in this regard on Wednesday. This marks an important stage of the proceedings, after which the examination of witnesses will begin.

After the marking of evidence, the witness examination phase will begin in the fan-murder case.

Police will present the details of all witnesses and record them before the court. There are more than 200 pieces of evidence, of which around 10 are undisputed. If Darshan’s counsel agrees to marking these, there may be no need to examine them and related specific documents in the trial process.

If the documents are accepted and marked, there will be no need for further corroborating evidence. The trial is being conducted in the CCH-57 court in Bengaluru. In its petition, the prosecution has requested that the court mark the documentary evidence that is not disputed. The court will decide on the petition.

Since Darshan and the other accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the police, the prosecution will have to submit a list of witnesses to be examined. Once the trial schedule is fixed, summons will be issued to the witnesses.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, took place on June 8, 2024 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

The 3,991-page chargesheet submitted by Bengaluru Police to the court in connection with the case superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him.

Police sources stated that the investigation revealed that Darshan repeatedly kicking Renukaswamy in the chest, resulting in the breaking of his chest bones. Afterwards, Darshan picked him up and flung him into a truck, causing a severe head injury. Then, showing the private part photo sent to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan kicked him in his private parts, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The attack by Darshan was fatal and resulted in the death of Renukaswamy. The police have quoted the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in this regard in the chargesheet, police sources stated.

The police have also collected photos of Darshan roaming in tension after the murder and talking to the other accused at a star hotel in Mysuru city before being arrested in the case. The police have also mentioned that they have gathered 65 photos in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others. He is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor