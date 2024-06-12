Fan murder case: Protest against Darshan in K'taka

Bengaluru, June 12 Various organisations staged a protest in Karnataka's Chitradurga city on Wednesday against Kannada superstar Darshan, demanding a life term for him in the brutal murder of his fan, 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

Leaders from different political parties also participated in the protest. The protest march started from Neelakanteshwara Temple and proceeded to the District Commissioner’s Office in Chitradurga.

Former BJP MLA G.H. Thippa Reddy said, "Darshan is an onscreen hero, but in real life, he is not a hero at all. We cannot ignore the suffering of Renukaswamy’s parents. These incidents have been occurring since the Congress government took power in Karnataka," he charged.

"Why has Darshan, who should be accused number 1, been listed as accused number 2? This seems to be an attempt to protect him. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara talks as if nothing has happened. The government might undermine such incidents. Darshan and the other accused in the case must be given life imprisonment. They should not be released," he stated.

Thippa Reddy warned that if Darshan and other accused are released, large-scale protests will be staged.

Former JD(S) MLA S.K. Basavarajan said that there was a possibility of politicians influencing the probe. "It seems the government is on his side. Darshan had campaigned for the Congress party. In this context, there is a possibility of the government and politicians favouring him. It is best to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," he demanded.

"Darshan has a blind following. If his fans are supporting him even after this heinous case of murder, what should we understand from this? The fans should correct the actor, not support his every act. Such blind following has resulted in a murder. The police have done a commendable job by arresting him and not letting him go scot-free. There might be a chance of influential politicians derailing the investigation in the future. No room should be given for that, and justice should be served," Basavarajan stated.

Activists from Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and pro-Kannada organisations also participated in the protest.

