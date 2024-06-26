Fan’s murder: K’taka Police issue notice to SI over Pavithra Gowda's make up in custody; Darshan's firearms to be seized

Bengaluru, June 26 The Karnataka Police department has issued a notice to a woman Sub-Inspector for allowing jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda to apply make up in police custody, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

On June 15, Pavithra Gowda was taken to her residence for recording details of the scene of the crime in Bengaluru.

During that visit, Pavithra Gowda was seen applying lipstick and make up and smiling while coming back from her residence with the police personnel.

The incident triggered a debate about Pavithra Gowda not showing any guilt over the murder of Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy.

A notice has been issued to the SI from the office of the DCP (West) and clarification has been sought.

Meanwhile, Pavithra Gowda’s mother and daughter met her at the Central Prison and sources said that she broke down during the visit.

On the other hand, authorities have passed an order to seize two US-made pistols possessed by Darshan, sources revealed.

His associate Pradosh, who is also in prison in the case, has one pistol. Both have licences and were given exemption officially to keep the arms with them during the Lok Sabha elections.

Directions have been given to jurisdictional RR Nagar and Girinagar police to seize the arms from the residences of the accused persons.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

Darshan is in judicial custody until July 4.

