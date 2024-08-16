Fan’s murder: Probe in case involving actor Darshan in final stage, says B’luru top cop

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda stated on Friday that the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, was reaching its final stage.

Speaking at a press conference in his office, the Police Commissioner stated that oral, circumstantial, and technical evidence related to the sensational murder had been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, from where about 70 per cent of the reports have been received.

Evidence related to gadgets and electronic devices has been sent to the Hyderabad Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and reports from there are expected in a few days, he said.

“Once all the reports are received, further clarifications from the witnesses will be sought, and then the final report or charge sheet will be submitted to the court,” he added.

"Some reports that were sent to the forensic laboratories have already been received, while others are still pending. We do not have the total number of pieces of evidence collected, but among the reports sent to the Bengaluru FSL, 70 per cent have already been received. Reports related to the electric devices (mobile phones) sent to the Hyderabad FSL are still awaited," he further stated.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru.

He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter.

After Kamakshipalya Police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

On the morning of June 11, actor Darshan was arrested in Mysuru, while Pavithra Gowda and some associates of Darshan were arrested in Bengaluru.

The accused are now in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The court extended the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others till August 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor