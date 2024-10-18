‘Far from the sea, close to our hearts’: Eastern Naval Chief flags off ‘Northeast Odyssey’

Kolkata, Oct 18 As part of the continuing effort to encourage youth in northeastern states to take up the Indian Navy as a career, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command, on Friday flagged off a motorcycle expedition named ‘Northeast Odyssey’ at Shillong in Meghalaya.

“The Navy has always promoted adventure activities as they not only inspire our personnel to aim higher and achieve better but also support team building and strengthen camaraderie that is so crucial for efficient performance at sea,” said Vice Admiral Pendharkar.

He added that apart from Meghalaya, the expedition will pass through the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“I congratulate the riders for taking up this task towards enhancing maritime consciousness and awareness about the Navy in an important part of the country that may be at a distance from the seas but so close to everyone's hearts,” said Vice Admiral Pendharkar.

He also wished all participants a safe and memorable ride.

Among the others present during the flagging-off ceremony were Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area, and Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command.

The Navy has been supported in this endeavour by TVS Motor Company Ltd. According to an official, similar expeditions in the northeastern states in 2022 and Leh and Ladakh in 2023 had met with success.

The expedition members, including women officers and their spouses, will showcase the Indian Navy and conduct awareness drives at schools and colleges on career opportunities the Force offers.

They will also explain the benefits of the Agnipath scheme and interact with naval veterans and Veer Naris.

The 15-day expedition will cover 2,500 km and have stopovers at various cities and towns in the three states.

Vimal Sumbly, head, of Business-Premium, TVS Motor Company Ltd, said that his company is honoured to join hands with the Indian Navy all over again for such a remarkable initiative.

He said that TVS will continue to support the Armed Forces and empower the youth by showcasing the strength, dedication and unity that exists in the Navy.

