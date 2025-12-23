Faridabad: 23-Year-Old Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Dancing at DMart Event; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Faridabad: A tragic incident unfolded in city mall when an employee working in mall sudden dies due to heart attack while he was dancing to the loud music. Deceased identified as Devaki Nandan was working in mall from past four years. This incident occurred on Sunday, December 21, 2025 around 9:15 in the basement of a DMart store located in Sector 75.

CCTV footage of this tragic incident has surfaced on social media leaving people shock. Video shows deceased dancing to music with other employees, when suddenly collapses leaving everyone shocked.

After collapsing, he was immediately taken to the hospital but was unfortunately declared dead. The exact cause behind sudden death will be cleared after post-mortem report.

