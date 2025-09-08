Faridabad AC Blast: Three of Family Suffocate to Death After AC Compressor Exploded in Green Field Colony

Three members of a family suffocated to death after a compressor of an air conditioner exploded in a rented house situated in Green Field Colony of Haryana's Faridabad district. The incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday on the second floor of a four-storey accommodation, while they were asleep.

The victims were identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13). The couple's son, Aryan Kapoor (24) survived by jumping from the balcony, but sustained fractures to his legs and rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Three members of a family died after a fire broke out in their house in Greenfield, Faridabad



According to reports, the family died due to suffocation as the main door was locked as they were trying to escape from the rooftop, which led to the death of the three members and their pet dog.

Shalini, a resident of the area said, "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot."